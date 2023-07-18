Cadets with the Keystone State ChalleNGe Academy perform a rappelling confidence challenge at Fort Indiantown Gap, Pennsylvania, July 28, 2023. Cadets at the Keystone State ChalleNGe Academy undergo a 22-week program to help advance their education and open up future career opportunities. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Spc. Aliyah Vivier)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.28.2023 Date Posted: 07.30.2023 15:45 Photo ID: 7942192 VIRIN: 230728-Z-JA962-5153 Resolution: 5814x3876 Size: 5.65 MB Location: FORT INDIANTOWN GAP, PA, US Web Views: 5 Downloads: 7 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Keystone State ChalleNGe Academy rappel confidence course [Image 6 of 6], by SPC Aliyah Vivier, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.