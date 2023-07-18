Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    268th ICTC Conducts MOBEX at Fort Riley [Image 3 of 3]

    268th ICTC Conducts MOBEX at Fort Riley

    FORT RILEY, KS, UNITED STATES

    07.20.2023

    Photo by Sgt. 1st Class Scott Evans 

    189th Combined Arms Training Brigade

    FORT RILEY, Kan. – Sgt. 1st Class Robert Unell (left), an M1 armor crewman Observer, Coach/Trainer assigned to 2nd Battalion, 358th Armor Regiment, 189th Infantry Brigade, reviews training materials with Sgt. Edgardo Alberto, a cargo specialist assigned to 268th Inland Cargo Transfer Company, 166th Regional Support Group, an U.S. Army Reserve unit stationed at Puerto Rico, during the company’s Mobilization Exercise II July 20, 2023 at Camp Funston, Fort Riley, Kansas. (Courtesy Photo)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.20.2023
    Date Posted: 07.30.2023 12:25
    Photo ID: 7942184
    VIRIN: 230720-A-LK945-4224
    Resolution: 1423x1783
    Size: 643.33 KB
    Location: FORT RILEY, KS, US 
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 8

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 268th ICTC Conducts MOBEX at Fort Riley [Image 3 of 3], by SFC Scott Evans, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    268th ICTC Conducts MOBEX at Fort Riley
    268th ICTC Conducts MOBEX at Fort Riley
    268th ICTC Conducts MOBEX at Fort Riley

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    189th Infantry Brigade
    268th Inland Cargo Transfer Company

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT