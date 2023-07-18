268th ICTC Conducts MOBEX at Fort Riley

FORT RILEY, Kan. – Sgt. 1st Class Robert Unell (left), an M1 armor crewman Observer, Coach/Trainer assigned to 2nd Battalion, 358th Armor Regiment, 189th Infantry Brigade, reviews training materials with Sgt. Edgardo Alberto, a cargo specialist assigned to 268th Inland Cargo Transfer Company, 166th Regional Support Group, an U.S. Army Reserve unit stationed at Puerto Rico, during the company’s Mobilization Exercise II July 20, 2023 at Camp Funston, Fort Riley, Kansas. (Courtesy Photo)

