    268th ICTC Conducts MOBEX at Fort Riley [Image 2 of 3]

    268th ICTC Conducts MOBEX at Fort Riley

    FORT RILEY, KS, UNITED STATES

    07.21.2023

    Photo by Sgt. 1st Class Scott Evans 

    189th Combined Arms Training Brigade

    FORT RILEY, Kan. – ‘Viper’ Soldiers of 268th Inland Cargo Transfer Company, 166th Regional Support Group, an U.S. Army Reserve unit stationed in Puerto Rico reacts to contact during their Mobilization Exercise (MOBEX) II training with support from Observer, Coach/Trainers of 2-358th Armor ‘Grizzly’ Battalion, 189th Infantry Brigade July 21, 2023 at Fort Riley, Kansas.

    This work, 268th ICTC Conducts MOBEX at Fort Riley [Image 3 of 3], by SFC Scott Evans, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

