268th ICTC Conducts MOBEX at Fort Riley

FORT RILEY, Kan. – ‘Viper’ Soldiers of 268th Inland Cargo Transfer Company, 166th Regional Support Group, an U.S. Army Reserve unit stationed in Puerto Rico reacts to contact during their Mobilization Exercise (MOBEX) II training with support from Observer, Coach/Trainers of 2-358th Armor ‘Grizzly’ Battalion, 189th Infantry Brigade July 21, 2023 at Fort Riley, Kansas.

