FORT RILEY, Kan. – Brig. Gen. Gary A. Ropers (left), deputy commanding general, (mobilization) for Fort Riley, Kansas, speaks to ‘Grizzly’ Observer, Coach, Trainers of 2nd Battalion, 358th Armor Regiment, 189th Infantry Brigade and ‘Vipers’ of 268th Inland Cargo Transfer Company, 166th Regional Support Group, a U.S. Army Reserve unit stationed at Puerto Rico, prior to a training exercise during Mobilization Exercise II at Camp Funston at Fort Riley. (Courtesy Photo)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.20.2023 Date Posted: 07.30.2023 12:25 Photo ID: 7942182 VIRIN: 230720-A-LK945-3512 Resolution: 1365x951 Size: 504.85 KB Location: FORT RILEY, KS, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 8 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 268th ICTC Conducts MOBEX at Fort Riley [Image 3 of 3], by SFC Scott Evans, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.