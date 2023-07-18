Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) celebrates the ship’s 20th anniversary of commissioning [Image 11 of 13]

    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) celebrates the ship’s 20th anniversary of commissioning

    INDIAN OCEAN

    07.30.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Caleb Dyal 

    USS RONALD REAGAN (CVN 76)   

    INDIAN OCEAN (July 30, 2023) Capt. Daryle Cardone, commanding officer of the U.S. Navy’s only forward-deployed aircraft carrier, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76), Command Master Chief Jeremy Douglas, command master chief of Ronald Reagan, left, and Chief Warrant Officer 2 Alvin Johnson, Ronald Reagan plankowner, from Lubbock, Texas, cut a ceremonial cake on the flight deck during the ship’s 20th anniversary of commissioning celebration in the Indian Ocean, July 30, 2023. For 20 years, Ronald Reagan, currently the flagship of Carrier Strike Group 5, has provided a combat-ready force that protects and defends the United States, and supports alliances, partnerships and collective maritime interests in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Caleb Dyal)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.30.2023
    Date Posted: 07.30.2023 11:05
    Photo ID: 7942174
    VIRIN: 230730-N-IG750-1558
    Resolution: 4420x2947
    Size: 1.89 MB
    Location: INDIAN OCEAN
    Web Views: 6
    Downloads: 10

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) celebrates the ship’s 20th anniversary of commissioning [Image 13 of 13], by PO2 Caleb Dyal, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) celebrates the ship’s 20th anniversary of commissioning
    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) celebrates the ship’s 20th anniversary of commissioning
    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) celebrates the ship’s 20th anniversary of commissioning
    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) celebrates the ship’s 20th anniversary of commissioning
    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) celebrates the ship’s 20th anniversary of commissioning
    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) celebrates the ship’s 20th anniversary of commissioning
    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) celebrates the ship’s 20th anniversary of commissioning
    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) celebrates the ship’s 20th anniversary of commissioning
    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) celebrates the ship’s 20th anniversary of commissioning
    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) celebrates the ship’s 20th anniversary of commissioning
    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) celebrates the ship’s 20th anniversary of commissioning
    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) celebrates the ship’s 20th anniversary of commissioning
    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) celebrates the ship’s 20th anniversary of commissioning

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Ceremony
    7th fleet
    Honor Guard
    Color Guard
    Sailors
    U.S. Navy

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT