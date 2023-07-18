USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) celebrates the ship’s 20th anniversary of commissioning

INDIAN OCEAN (July 30, 2023) Capt. Daryle Cardone, commanding officer of the U.S. Navy’s only forward-deployed aircraft carrier, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76), cuts a ceremonial cake on the flight deck during the ship’s 20th anniversary of commissioning celebration in the Indian Ocean, July 30, 2023. For 20 years, Ronald Reagan, currently the flagship of Carrier Strike Group 5, has provided a combat-ready force that protects and defends the United States, and supports alliances, partnerships and collective maritime interests in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Caleb Dyal)

