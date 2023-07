Provider Soldiers Deploy to Europe

U.S. Army Capt. Seth Ravid, an officer assigned to the 3rd Division Sustainment Brigade, 3rd Infantry Division, spends time with his wife, Reyallen Ravid, prior to deploying to Europe from Fort Stewart, Georgia, July 29, 2023. The brigade’s nine-month mission is to provide sustainment support to U.S. and allied militaries training together to build interoperability and readiness to bolster NATO’s eastern flank and deter adversaries. These are only the first of the 3rd Infantry Division’s 4,500 deploying in the coming weeks.

