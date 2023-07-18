U.S. Army Soldiers of the 3rd Division Sustainment Brigade, 3rd Infantry Division, deployed to Europe after saying farewell to families and friends on Fort Stewart, Georgia, July 29, 2023. The brigade’s nine-month mission is to provide sustainment support to U.S. and allied militaries training together to build interoperability and readiness to bolster NATO’s eastern flank and deter adversaries. These are only the first of the 3rd Infantry Division’s 4,500 deploying in the coming weeks.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.29.2023 Date Posted: 07.29.2023 23:34 Photo ID: 7941934 VIRIN: 230729-A-DP764-7998 Resolution: 6720x4480 Size: 1.89 MB Location: SAVANNAH, GA, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 4 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Provider Soldiers Deploy to Europe [Image 19 of 19], by SFC Jason Hull, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.