    More than Flying; One Kentucky Officer's Story [Image 2 of 2]

    More than Flying; One Kentucky Officer's Story

    FRANKFORT, KY, UNITED STATES

    07.27.2023

    Photo by Spc. Danielle Sturgill 

    133rd Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    U.S. Army 1st Lt. Cassandra Frederick, platoon leader and UH-60 Black Hawk pilot assigned to Bravo Company, 2/147th Assault Helicopter Battalion, inspects the rotors of a UH-60 Black Hawk on Boone National Guard Center in Frankfort, Ky., July 27, 2023. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Danielle Sturgill).

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.27.2023
    Date Posted: 07.29.2023 14:33
    Location: FRANKFORT, KY, US 
    Blackhawk
    Aviation
    USArmy
    KentuckyNationalGuard
    63rdTAB
    KentuckyAviation

