U.S. Army 1st Lt. Cassandra Frederick, platoon leader and UH-60 Black Hawk pilot assigned to Bravo Company, 2/147th Assault Helicopter Battalion, stands for a portrait on Boone National Guard Center in Frankfort, Ky., July 27, 2023. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Danielle Sturgill).
|Date Taken:
|07.27.2023
|Date Posted:
|07.29.2023 14:33
|Photo ID:
|7941748
|VIRIN:
|230727-A-HK173-5305
|Resolution:
|6669x4039
|Size:
|1.73 MB
|Location:
|FRANKFORT, KY, US
|Web Views:
|6
|Downloads:
|0
This work, More than Flying; One Kentucky Officer's Story [Image 2 of 2], by SPC Danielle Sturgill, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
More than Flying; One Kentucky Officer's Story
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT