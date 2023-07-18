Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USAREUR-AF Best Squad Competition E2B 2023 [Image 3 of 7]

    USAREUR-AF Best Squad Competition E2B 2023

    GERMANY

    07.29.2023

    Courtesy Photo

    U.S. Army Europe and Africa     

    U.S. Army cadre instructs Sgt. Trace Sorenson assigned to 18th Military Police Brigade how to set up claymore in U.S. Army Europe and Africa Best Squad Competition at Grafenwöhr, Germany on July 29, 2023. Teams from across U.S. Army Europe and Africa test their tactical proficiency, communication, and overall cohesion as they compete for the title of Best Squad. Winners of this competition will advance to represent U.S. Army Europe and Africa at the U.S. Army Best Squad Competition. (U.S. Army Reserve photo by Spc. William Kuang)

    TAGS

    USArmy
    StrongerTogether
    EABestSquad

