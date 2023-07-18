USAREUR-AF Best Squad Competition E2B 2023

U.S. Army cadre instructs Sgt. Trace Sorenson assigned to 18th Military Police Brigade how to set up claymore in U.S. Army Europe and Africa Best Squad Competition at Grafenwöhr, Germany on July 29, 2023. Teams from across U.S. Army Europe and Africa test their tactical proficiency, communication, and overall cohesion as they compete for the title of Best Squad. Winners of this competition will advance to represent U.S. Army Europe and Africa at the U.S. Army Best Squad Competition. (U.S. Army Reserve photo by Spc. William Kuang)

