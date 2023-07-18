USAREUR-AF Best Squad Competition E2B 2023

U.S. Army Pvt. Jacob Shedd assigned to 7th Army Training Command performs weapon check on M249 Bravo machine gun in U.S. Army Europe and Africa Best Squad Competition at Grafenwöhr, Germany on July 29, 2023. Teams from across U.S. Army Europe and Africa test their tactical proficiency, communication, and overall cohesion as they compete for the title of Best Squad. Winners of this competition will advance to represent U.S. Army Europe and Africa at the U.S. Army Best Squad Competition. (U.S. Army Reserve photo by Spc. William Kuang)

