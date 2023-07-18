USAREUR-AF Best Squad Competition E2B 2023

U.S. Army Soldiers arrive at medical and weapon assembly and disassembly lanes for U.S. Army Europe and Africa Best Squad Competition at Grafenwöhr, Germany on July 29, 2023. Teams from across U.S. Army Europe and Africa test their tactical proficiency, communication, and overall cohesion as they compete for the title of Best Squad. Winners of this competition will advance to represent U.S. Army Europe and Africa at the U.S. Army Best Squad Competition. (U.S. Army Reserve photo by Spc. William Kuang)
|Date Taken:
|07.29.2023
|Date Posted:
|07.29.2023 14:11
|Photo ID:
|7941740
|VIRIN:
|230729-A-BL169-1001
|Resolution:
|5882x3921
|Size:
|12.08 MB
|Location:
|DE
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
