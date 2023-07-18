Italian Air Force Eurofighter Typhoon pilots conduct combined personnel recovery and slow-moving target intercept validation with the 1st Assault Helicopter Battalion, 106th Aviation Regiment, Illinois Army National Guard on July 1, 2023, at Camp Buehring, Kuwait. The 1-106th ASB is deployed as part of the 185th Expeditionary Combat Aviation Brigade, Mississippi Army National Guard, and along with Task Force Typhoon, support Operation Inherent Resolve to advise and assist and enable partner forces in Iraq and Syria in their mission to defeat ISIS. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Anastasia Strong)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.01.2023 Date Posted: 07.29.2023 05:02 Photo ID: 7941538 VIRIN: 230701-Z-MX357-1002 Resolution: 800x572 Size: 293.73 KB Location: CAMP BUEHRING, KW Web Views: 0 Downloads: 2 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Seeing Double [Image 3 of 3], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.