U.S. Soldiers assigned to the 1st Assault Helicopter Battalion, 106th Aviation Regiment, Illinois Army National Guard, conduct combined personnel recovery and slow-moving target intercept validation with Italian Air Force on July 1, 2023, at Camp Buehring, Kuwait. The 1-106th ASB is deployed as part of the 185th Expeditionary Combat Aviation Brigade, Mississippi Army National Guard, and along with Task Force Typhoon, support Operation Inherent Resolve to advise and assist and enable partner forces in Iraq and Syria in their mission to defeat ISIS. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Anastasia Strong)

