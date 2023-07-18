Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    International Communication [Image 1 of 3]

    International Communication

    CAMP BUEHRING, KUWAIT

    07.01.2023

    Courtesy Photo

    185th Aviation Brigade

    An Italian Air Force Eurofighter Typhoon pilot gives a thumbs up during combined personnel recovery and slow-moving target intercept validation with the 1st Assault Helicopter Battalion, 106th Aviation Regiment, Illinois Army National Guard on July 1, 2023, at Camp Buehring, Kuwait. The 1-106th ASB is deployed as part of the 185th Expeditionary Combat Aviation Brigade, Mississippi Army National Guard, and along with Task Force Typhoon, support Operation Inherent Resolve to advise and assist and enable partner forces in Iraq and Syria in their mission to defeat ISIS. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Anastasia Strong)

    Date Taken: 07.01.2023
    Date Posted: 07.29.2023 05:02
    This work, International Communication [Image 3 of 3], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Department of Defense
    U.S. Central Command
    Army Aviation
    Operation Inherent Resolve

