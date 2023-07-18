Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Carter Hall Sailors Maintain Proficiency during Gun Shoot [Image 9 of 10]

    USS Carter Hall Sailors Maintain Proficiency during Gun Shoot

    MEDITERRANEAN SEA

    07.27.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Moises Sandoval 

    Amphibious Squadron (PHIBRON) 8

    230727-N-ED646-1159- MEDITERRANEAN SEA (July 27, 2023) Sailors fire M9 Berettas during a qualification shoot on the flight deck aboard the amphibious dock landing ship USS Carter Hall (LSD 50). The Bataan Amphibious Ready Group is currently underway for a scheduled deployment to the U.S. European Command and U.S. Central Command area of responsibility to defend U.S., allied, and partner interests. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Moises Sandoval)

