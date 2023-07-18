USS Carter Hall Sailors Maintain Proficiency during Gun Shoot

230727-N-ED646-1308- MEDITERRANEAN SEA (July 27, 2023) Retail Specialist Seaman Trai Pryor grades a target sheet during an M9 Beretta qualification shoot on the flight deck aboard the amphibious dock landing ship USS Carter Hall (LSD 50). The Bataan Amphibious Ready Group is currently underway for a scheduled deployment to the U.S. European Command and U.S. Central Command area of responsibility to defend U.S., allied, and partner interests. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Moises Sandoval)

