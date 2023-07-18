230725-N-ED646-2075

STRAIT OF GIBRALTAR (July 25, 2023) The amphibious dock landing ship USS Carter Hall (LSD 50) transits the Strait of Gibraltar during her scheduled deployment. The Bataan Amphibious Ready Group is currently underway for a scheduled deployment to the U.S. European Command and U.S. Central Command area of responsibility to defend U.S., allied, and partner interests. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Moises Sandoval)

This work, USS Carter Hall Transits the Strait of Gibraltar [Image 10 of 10], by PO3 Moises Sandoval, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.