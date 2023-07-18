Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    355th LRS FARP team tryouts [Image 5 of 6]

    355th LRS FARP team tryouts

    DAVIS-MONTHAN AFB, AZ, UNITED STATES

    07.28.2023

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Devlin Bishop 

    355th Wing

    U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Luke Strope, 355th Logistics Readiness Squadron fuels lab technician, recovers after a forward area refueling point team tryout at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Ariz., July 28, 2023. Strope finished the events within the required time and qualified for FARP team selection. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Devlin Bishop)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.28.2023
    Date Posted: 07.28.2023 19:17
    Photo ID: 7941297
    VIRIN: 230728-F-NC910-1439
    Resolution: 3000x1996
    Size: 2.77 MB
    Location: DAVIS-MONTHAN AFB, AZ, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 10

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 355th LRS FARP team tryouts [Image 6 of 6], by A1C Devlin Bishop, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    FARP
    Fuels
    LRS
    Davis-Monthan
    U.S. Air Force
    355th Wing

