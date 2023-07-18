U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Luke Strope, 355th Logistics Readiness Squadron fuels lab technician, holds a jet fuel hose over his head for 60 seconds during a forward area refueling point team tryout at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Ariz., July 28, 2023. FARP was a specialized team that facilitated aircraft refueling in austere environments. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Devlin Bishop)
|Date Taken:
|07.28.2023
|Date Posted:
|07.28.2023 19:17
|Photo ID:
|7941296
|VIRIN:
|230728-F-NC910-1423
|Resolution:
|3000x1996
|Size:
|2.67 MB
|Location:
|DAVIS-MONTHAN AFB, AZ, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|10
This work, 355th LRS FARP team tryouts [Image 6 of 6], by A1C Devlin Bishop, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
355th LRS FARP team tryouts 2023
