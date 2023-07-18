355th LRS FARP team tryouts

U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Luke Strope, 355th Logistics Readiness Squadron fuels lab technician, holds a jet fuel hose over his head for 60 seconds during a forward area refueling point team tryout at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Ariz., July 28, 2023. FARP was a specialized team that facilitated aircraft refueling in austere environments. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Devlin Bishop)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.28.2023 Date Posted: 07.28.2023 19:17 Location: DAVIS-MONTHAN AFB, AZ, US