U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Luke Strope, 355th Logistics Readiness Squadron fuels lab technician, carries a fuel hose and fire extinguisher during a forward area refueling point team tryout at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Ariz., July 28, 2023. FARP teams enabled aircraft refueling in deployed environments when aerial refueling was not an option. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Devlin Bishop)
355th LRS FARP team tryouts 2023
