    NETCOM, Fort Huachuca celebrate Army Chaplain Corps [Image 1 of 5]

    NETCOM, Fort Huachuca celebrate Army Chaplain Corps

    BENSON, AZ, UNITED STATES

    07.28.2023

    Photo by Sgt. 1st Class Kelvin Ringold 

    U.S. Army Network Enterprise Technology Command

    Chaplain (Col.) Paul Jaedicke, NETCOM’s previous Command Chaplain, receives a going-away award from Staff Sgt. Vanessa Young, Fort Huachuca religious affairs specialist July 28. U.S. Army Network Enterprise Technology Command headquarters religious affairs team joined civilians, Family members and ministry support teams from around Fort Huachuca at Katchner Caverns State Park to celebrate the Chaplain Corps’ birthday. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. 1st Class Kelvin Ringold)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, NETCOM, Fort Huachuca celebrate Army Chaplain Corps [Image 5 of 5], by SFC Kelvin Ringold, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Fort Huachuca
    NETCOM
    BSRT
    Army Chaplain Corps Birthday

