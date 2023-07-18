NETCOM, Fort Huachuca celebrate Army Chaplain Corps

Chaplain (Col.) Paul Jaedicke, NETCOM’s previous Command Chaplain, receives a going-away award from Staff Sgt. Vanessa Young, Fort Huachuca religious affairs specialist July 28. U.S. Army Network Enterprise Technology Command headquarters religious affairs team joined civilians, Family members and ministry support teams from around Fort Huachuca at Katchner Caverns State Park to celebrate the Chaplain Corps’ birthday. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. 1st Class Kelvin Ringold)

