Religious affairs and ministry support Soldiers, civilians and Family members celebrate the Chaplain Corps’ birthday July 28. The Army Chaplain Corps was established on July 29, 1775, and is one of the oldest branches of the U.S. Army, and was among the first 10 Army branches established. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. 1st Class Kelvin Ringold)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.28.2023 Date Posted: 07.28.2023 19:09 Photo ID: 7941258 VIRIN: 230728-A-HT688-5113 Resolution: 3787x2736 Size: 2.89 MB Location: BENSON, AZ, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, NETCOM, Fort Huachuca celebrate Army Chaplain Corps [Image 5 of 5], by SFC Kelvin Ringold, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.