NETCOM, Fort Huachuca celebrate Army Chaplain Corps

Chaplain (Lt. Col.) Vincent Myers, command staff chaplain for the U.S. Army Intelligence Center of Excellence & Fort Huachuca introduces new team members to those in attendance July 28. U.S. Army Network Enterprise Technology Command headquarters religious affairs team joined civilians, Family members and ministry support teams from around Fort Huachuca at Katchner Caverns State Park to celebrate the Chaplain Corps’ birthday. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. 1st Class Kelvin Ringold)

