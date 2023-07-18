Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    The F-35 Demo Team Performs Over South Beach in Miami, FL [Image 4 of 4]

    The F-35 Demo Team Performs Over South Beach in Miami, FL

    FL, UNITED STATES

    05.27.2023

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Thomas Barley 

    F-35A Demo Team Public Affairs

    The F-35 Demonstration Team at Hill Air Force Base, UT, performs an aerial demonstration during the Hyundai Air and Sea Show in Miami, FL, June 28, 2023. The F-35A Lightning II is a stealthy, multirole, all-weather air-to-air and surface attack fighter, designed to enable direct attack against the most heavily defended ground targets.  (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Thomas Barley)

    Date Taken: 05.27.2023
    Date Posted: 07.28.2023 15:23
    Photo ID: 7940677
    VIRIN: 230528-F-WU042-1006
    Resolution: 2621x3276
    Size: 3.88 MB
    Location: FL, US
