The F-35 Demonstration Team at Hill Air Force Base, UT, performs an aerial demonstration during the Hyundai Air and Sea Show in Miami, FL, June 28, 2023. The F-35A Lightning II is a stealthy, multirole, all-weather air-to-air and surface attack fighter, designed to enable direct attack against the most heavily defended ground targets. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Thomas Barley)
|Date Taken:
|05.27.2023
|Date Posted:
|07.28.2023 15:22
|Photo ID:
|7940672
|VIRIN:
|230528-F-WU042-1002
|Resolution:
|2770x3462
|Size:
|4.76 MB
|Location:
|FL, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|2
This work, The F-35 Demo Team Performs Over South Beach in Miami, FL [Image 4 of 4], by SSgt Thomas Barley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT