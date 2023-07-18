The F-35 Demo Team Performs Over South Beach in Miami, FL

The F-35 Demonstration Team at Hill Air Force Base, UT, performs an aerial demonstration during the Hyundai Air and Sea Show in Miami, FL, June 28, 2023. The F-35A Lightning II is a stealthy, multirole, all-weather air-to-air and surface attack fighter, designed to enable direct attack against the most heavily defended ground targets. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Thomas Barley)
|Date Taken:
|05.27.2023
|Date Posted:
|07.28.2023 15:23
|Photo ID:
|7940674
|VIRIN:
|230528-F-WU042-1005
|Resolution:
|2579x3224
|Size:
|4.3 MB
|Location:
|MIAMI, FL, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|3
