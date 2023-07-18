USS Winston S. Churchill Holds Change of Command Ceremony

230728-N-DB801-1068

MAYPORT, Fla. - (July 28, 2023) -- Cmdr. Brian Anthony, left, outgoing commanding officer of the Arleigh Burke-class destroyer USS Winston S. Churchill (DDG-81) receives the Meritorious Service Medal presented by Capt. Jennifer Blakeslee, commodore of Naval Surface Squadron 14, at the ship's change of command ceremony on Naval Station Mayport, July 28, 2023. USS Winston Churchill is the 31st Arleigh Burke-class destroyer to be built for the U.S. Navy and the fifth U.S. warship to be named in honor of an English subject. The ship is capable of fighting air, surface, and subsurface battles simultaneously. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Steven Khor/Released)

