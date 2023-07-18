USS Winston S. Churchill Holds Change of Command Ceremony

230728-N-DB801-1143

MAYPORT, Fla. – (July 28, 2023) – Capt. Ryan O’Loughlin, left, accepts command of the Arleigh Burke-class destroyer USS Winston S. Churchill (DDG-81) from Cmdr. Brian Anthony, center, with Rear Adm. Jim Aiken, right-of-center, commander of Naval Forces Southern Command/U.S. Fourth Fleet, presiding over the ceremony on Naval Station Mayport, Fla., July 28, 2023. USS Winston S. Churchill is the 31st Arleigh Burke Class destroyer to be built for the U.S. Navy and the fifth U.S. warship to be named in honor of an English subject. The ship is capable of fighting air, surface, and subsurface battles simultaneously. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Steven Khor/Released)

