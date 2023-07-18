Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Winston S. Churchill Holds Change of Command Ceremony [Image 3 of 3]

    USS Winston S. Churchill Holds Change of Command Ceremony

    UNITED STATES

    07.28.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Steven Khor 

    U.S. Naval Forces Southern Command / U.S. 4th Fleet

    230728-N-DB801-1200
    MAYPORT, Fla. – (July 28, 2023) – Cmdr. Brian Anthony, outgoing commanding officer of the Arleigh Burke-class destroyer USS Winston S. Churchill (DDG-81), is piped ashore after being relieved by Capt. Ryan O’Loughlin at the ship’s change of command ceremony on Naval Station Mayport, Fla., July 28, 2023. USS Winston S. Churchill is the 31st Arleigh Burke Class destroyer
    to be built for the U.S. Navy and the fifth U.S. warship to be named in honor of an English subject.  The ship is capable of fighting air, surface, and subsurface battles simultaneously. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Steven Khor/Released)

    Date Taken: 07.28.2023
    Date Posted: 07.28.2023 15:08
    Photo ID: 7940644
    VIRIN: 230728-N-DB801-1200
    This work, USS Winston S. Churchill Holds Change of Command Ceremony [Image 3 of 3], by PO1 Steven Khor, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Naval Station Mayport
    Change of Command
    Arleigh Burke-class destroyer
    USNAVSOUTH/U.S. 4th Fleet
    USS Winston S. Churchill (DDG-81)

