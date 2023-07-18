U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Maj. Troy E. Black, 19th Sergeant Major of the Marine Corps, gives a speech during the Corporals Course, class 2-23, graduation on Marine Corps Base Quantico, Virginia, July 28, 2023. Corporal's Course is a leadership class designed to help the Marine Corps' newest noncommissioned officers as they step up to take on more responsibilities. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Joaquin Dela Torre)
|Date Taken:
|07.28.2023
|Date Posted:
|07.28.2023 13:21
|Photo ID:
|7940213
|VIRIN:
|230728-M-AU112-1036
|Resolution:
|8192x5464
|Size:
|31.94 MB
|Location:
|QUANTICO, VA, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|1
This work, Sgt. Maj. Troy E. Black attends corporals course graduation on Marine Corps Base Quantico [Image 8 of 8], by LCpl Joaquin Carlos Dela Torre, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT