Sgt. Maj. Troy E. Black attends corporals course graduation on Marine Corps Base Quantico

U.S. Marines with Corporals Course, class 2-23, listen to a speech given by U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Maj. Troy E. Black, 19th Sergeant Major of the Marine Corps, during their graduation on Marine Corps Base Quantico, Virginia, July 28, 2023. Corporal's Course is a leadership class designed to help the Marine Corps' newest noncommissioned officers as they step up to take on more responsibilities. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Joaquin Dela Torre)

