U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Maj. Troy E. Black, 19th Sergeant Major of the Marine Corps, and Marines with Corporals Course, class 2-23, pose for a group photo during their graduation on Marine Corps Base Quantico, Virginia, July 28, 2023. Corporal's Course is a leadership class designed to help the Marine Corps' newest noncommissioned officers as they step up to take on more responsibilities. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Joaquin Dela Torre)
|Date Taken:
|07.28.2023
|Date Posted:
|07.28.2023 13:22
|Photo ID:
|7940218
|VIRIN:
|230728-M-AU112-1097
|Resolution:
|8173x5451
|Size:
|30.03 MB
|Location:
|QUANTICO, VA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|1
This work, Sgt. Maj. Troy E. Black attends corporals course graduation on Marine Corps Base Quantico [Image 8 of 8], by LCpl Joaquin Carlos Dela Torre, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT