    Sgt. Maj. Troy E. Black attends corporals course graduation on Marine Corps Base Quantico [Image 8 of 8]

    Sgt. Maj. Troy E. Black attends corporals course graduation on Marine Corps Base Quantico

    QUANTICO, VA, UNITED STATES

    07.28.2023

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Joaquin Carlos Dela Torre 

    Marine Corps Base Quantico

    U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Maj. Troy E. Black, 19th Sergeant Major of the Marine Corps, and Marines with Corporals Course, class 2-23, pose for a group photo during their graduation on Marine Corps Base Quantico, Virginia, July 28, 2023. Corporal's Course is a leadership class designed to help the Marine Corps' newest noncommissioned officers as they step up to take on more responsibilities. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Joaquin Dela Torre)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.28.2023
    Date Posted: 07.28.2023 13:22
    Photo ID: 7940218
    VIRIN: 230728-M-AU112-1097
    Resolution: 8173x5451
    Size: 30.03 MB
    Location: QUANTICO, VA, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Sgt. Maj. Troy E. Black attends corporals course graduation on Marine Corps Base Quantico [Image 8 of 8], by LCpl Joaquin Carlos Dela Torre, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    CORPORALS COURSE
    USMC
    MARINE CORPS BASE QUANTICO
    SMMC
    SGTMAJ BLACK

