Team Travis assists RAAF with transport

Team members from Coulson Aviation prepare a CH-47D Chinook for transport on a Royal Australian Air Force C-17A Globemaster at Travis Air Force Base, California, July 25, 2023. The RAAF will deliver the CH-47 to the Royal Fire Service in New South Whales, Australia. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Lauren Jacoby)

