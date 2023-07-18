Team members from Coulson Aviation prepare a CH-47D Chinook for transport on a Royal Australian Air Force C-17A Globemaster at Travis Air Force Base, California, July 25, 2023. The RAAF will deliver the CH-47 to the Royal Fire Service in New South Whales, Australia. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Lauren Jacoby)
|Date Taken:
|07.25.2023
|Date Posted:
|07.28.2023 11:18
|Photo ID:
|7939956
|VIRIN:
|230725-F-LJ715-1540
|Resolution:
|8256x5504
|Size:
|29.94 MB
|Location:
|TRAVIS AIR FORCE BASE, CA, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|1
This work, Team Travis assists RAAF with transport [Image 7 of 7], by SrA Lauren Jacoby, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT