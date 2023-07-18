Team Travis assists RAAF with transport

U.S. Airmen, service members from the Royal Australian Air Force and team members from Coulson Aviation work together to tow a CH-47D Chinook onto a RAAF C-17A Globemaster at Travis Air Force Base, California, July 25, 2023. Both the United States and Australia rely on the C-17 to provide strategic and tactical airlift across the Indo-Pacific region, with its ability to provide short-notice airlift support making it essential during humanitarian assistance and disaster relief operations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Lauren Jacoby)

