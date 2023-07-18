U.S. Airmen, service members from the Royal Australian Air Force and team members from Coulson Aviation load a CH-47D Chinook on a RAAF C-17A Globemaster at Travis Air Force Base, California, July 25, 2023. The Coulson Aviation team disassembled the CH-47D for transport and will rebuild once it arrives at the Royal Fire Service of New South Whales, Australia. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Lauren Jacoby)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.25.2023 Date Posted: 07.28.2023 11:18 Photo ID: 7939955 VIRIN: 230725-F-LJ715-1311 Resolution: 8256x5504 Size: 20.89 MB Location: TRAVIS AIR FORCE BASE, CA, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Team Travis assists RAAF with transport [Image 7 of 7], by SrA Lauren Jacoby, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.