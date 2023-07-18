Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Team Travis assists RAAF with transport [Image 6 of 7]

    Team Travis assists RAAF with transport

    TRAVIS AIR FORCE BASE, CA, UNITED STATES

    07.25.2023

    Photo by Senior Airman Lauren Jacoby 

    60th Air Mobility Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Airmen, service members from the Royal Australian Air Force and team members from Coulson Aviation load a CH-47D Chinook on a RAAF C-17A Globemaster at Travis Air Force Base, California, July 25, 2023. The Coulson Aviation team disassembled the CH-47D for transport and will rebuild once it arrives at the Royal Fire Service of New South Whales, Australia. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Lauren Jacoby)

    This work, Team Travis assists RAAF with transport [Image 7 of 7], by SrA Lauren Jacoby, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

