Comedian Iliza Shlesinger visits Yokota

Comedian Iliza Shlesinger takes a photo with Yokota fans after a United Service Organizations comedy night show at Yokota Air Base, Japan, July 20, 2023. The USO is a nonprofit, charitable corporation with various programs and services designed to support U.S service members. (U.S Air Force photo by Senior Airman Manuel G. Zamora)

