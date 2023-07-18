Comedian Iliza Shlesinger visits Yokota

Comedians Hunter Hill, left, Iliza Shesinger, middle and Laura Peek take a photo holding the United Service Organization banner with the Yokota community after a comedy night show at Yokota Air Base, Japan, July 20, 2023. The USO is a nonprofit, charitable corporation with various programs and services designed to support U.S service members. (U.S Air Force photo by Senior Airman Manuel G. Zamora)

Date Taken: 07.20.2023
Location: YOKOTA AIR BASE, JP