Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Comedian Iliza Shlesinger visits Yokota [Image 11 of 12]

    Comedian Iliza Shlesinger visits Yokota

    YOKOTA AIR BASE, JAPAN

    07.20.2023

    Photo by Senior Airman Manuel Zamora 

    374th Airlift Wing Public Affairs

    Comedians Hunter Hill, left, Iliza Shesinger, middle and Laura Peek take a photo holding the United Service Organization banner with the Yokota community after a comedy night show at Yokota Air Base, Japan, July 20, 2023. The USO is a nonprofit, charitable corporation with various programs and services designed to support U.S service members. (U.S Air Force photo by Senior Airman Manuel G. Zamora)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.20.2023
    Date Posted: 07.28.2023 00:28
    Photo ID: 7939151
    VIRIN: 230720-F-ZV099-1133
    Resolution: 6048x4024
    Size: 1.22 MB
    Location: YOKOTA AIR BASE, JP 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 6

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Comedian Iliza Shlesinger visits Yokota [Image 12 of 12], by SrA Manuel Zamora, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Comedian Iliza Shlesinger visits Yokota
    Comedian Iliza Shlesinger visits Yokota
    Comedian Iliza Shlesinger visits Yokota
    Comedian Iliza Shlesinger visits Yokota
    Comedian Iliza Shlesinger visits Yokota
    Comedian Iliza Shlesinger visits Yokota
    Comedian Iliza Shlesinger visits Yokota
    Comedian Iliza Shlesinger visits Yokota
    Comedian Iliza Shlesinger visits Yokota
    Comedian Iliza Shlesinger visits Yokota
    Comedian Iliza Shlesinger visits Yokota
    Comedian Iliza Shlesinger visits Yokota

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Japan
    USO
    Fire Department
    Yokota AB
    Iliza Shlesinger
    459th AS

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT