U.S. Marine Corps Col. Brian M. Harvey, left, prepares to pass the unit colors to Col. Eric A. Meador during Headquarters Battalion’s change of command ceremony on Camp Courtney, Okinawa, Japan, July 28, 2023. The ceremony represented the official transfer of command of Headquarters Battalion, 3d Marine Division from Col. Brian M. Harvey to Col. Eric A. Meador. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Diana Jimenez)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.28.2023 Date Posted: 07.27.2023 22:39 Photo ID: 7938986 VIRIN: 230728-M-NT377-1100 Resolution: 6946x4633 Size: 7.18 MB Location: OKINAWA, JP Web Views: 4 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Headquarters Battalion Change of Command [Image 10 of 10], by Cpl Diana Jimenez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.