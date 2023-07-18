Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Headquarters Battalion Change of Command [Image 3 of 10]

    Headquarters Battalion Change of Command

    OKINAWA, JAPAN

    07.28.2023

    Photo by Cpl. Diana Jimenez 

    3rd Marine Division     

    U.S. Marines carry the unit colors during Headquarters Battalion’s change of command ceremony on Camp Courtney, Okinawa, Japan, July 28, 2023. The ceremony represented the official transfer of command of Headquarters Battalion, 3d Marine Division from Col. Brian M. Harvey to Col. Eric A. Meador. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Diana Jimenez)

    Date Taken: 07.28.2023
    Location: OKINAWA, JP
    This work, Headquarters Battalion Change of Command [Image 10 of 10], by Cpl Diana Jimenez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    USMC
    Marines
    Change of Command
    HQBN
    3d MarDiv

