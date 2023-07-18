U.S. Marine Corps Col. Brian M. Harvey, left, stands beside Col. Eric A. Meador during Headquarters Battalion’s change of command ceremony on Camp Courtney, Okinawa, Japan, July 28, 2023. The ceremony represented the official transfer of command of Headquarters Battalion, 3d Marine Division from Col. Brian M. Harvey to Col. Eric A. Meador. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Diana Jimenez)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.28.2023 Date Posted: 07.27.2023 22:39 Photo ID: 7938984 VIRIN: 230728-M-NT377-1043 Resolution: 7487x4994 Size: 7.71 MB Location: OKINAWA, JP Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Headquarters Battalion Change of Command [Image 10 of 10], by Cpl Diana Jimenez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.