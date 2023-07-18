Ohio National Guard conducts senior enlisted leader change of responsibility ceremony

Ohio Army National Guard 1st Sgt. Desiree Layne narrates the change of responsibility ceremony between Command Sgt. Maj. William A. Workley, outgoing Ohio National Guard command senior enlisted leader, and Command Sgt. Maj. Scott M. Barga, incoming command senior enlisted leader, at the Maj. Gen. Robert S. Beightler Armory in Columbus, Ohio, July 20, 2023. The command senior enlisted leader serves as the adjutant general’s principal adviser on all enlisted matters affecting training, readiness, utilization, health of the force and enlisted professional development. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Thomas Moeger, Ohio National Guard Public Affairs)

