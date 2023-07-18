Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Ohio National Guard conducts senior enlisted leader change of responsibility ceremony [Image 13 of 13]

    Ohio National Guard conducts senior enlisted leader change of responsibility ceremony

    COLUMBUS, OH, UNITED STATES

    07.20.2023

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Thomas Moeger 

    Ohio National Guard Public Affairs

    Ohio Army National Guard 1st Sgt. Desiree Layne narrates the change of responsibility ceremony between Command Sgt. Maj. William A. Workley, outgoing Ohio National Guard command senior enlisted leader, and Command Sgt. Maj. Scott M. Barga, incoming command senior enlisted leader, at the Maj. Gen. Robert S. Beightler Armory in Columbus, Ohio, July 20, 2023. The command senior enlisted leader serves as the adjutant general’s principal adviser on all enlisted matters affecting training, readiness, utilization, health of the force and enlisted professional development. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Thomas Moeger, Ohio National Guard Public Affairs)

