From left, Col. Brian Tackett, 371st Sustainment Brigade rear detachment commander, retired Col. Gerald Bodnar, retired Col. Gregory W. Robinette, Command Sgt. Maj. Scott M. Barga, new Ohio National Guard command senior enlisted leader, retired Col. Mark J. Cappone, retired Col. Mark A. Hatfield and retired Col. Gregory J. Betts stand for a photograph following a change of responsibility ceremony at the Maj. Gen. Robert S. Beightler Armory in Columbus, Ohio, July 20, 2023. All of the retired colonels previously commanded the 371st Sustainment Brigade and Barga served as the brigade command sergeant major during their tenures. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Thomas Moeger, Ohio National Guard Public Affairs)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.20.2023 Date Posted: 07.27.2023 22:33 Photo ID: 7938976 VIRIN: 230720-Z-DJ450-1448 Resolution: 6259x4322 Size: 16.22 MB Location: COLUMBUS, OH, US Hometown: VERSAILLES, OH, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Ohio National Guard conducts senior enlisted leader change of responsibility ceremony [Image 13 of 13], by SSG Thomas Moeger, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.