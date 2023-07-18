Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Ohio National Guard conducts senior enlisted leader change of responsibility ceremony [Image 12 of 13]

    Ohio National Guard conducts senior enlisted leader change of responsibility ceremony

    COLUMBUS, OH, UNITED STATES

    07.20.2023

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Thomas Moeger 

    Ohio National Guard Public Affairs

    Command Sgt. Maj. Scott M. Barga, new Ohio National Guard command senior enlisted leader, and his wife Tami stand for a photograph following a change of responsibility ceremony at the Maj. Gen. Robert S. Beightler Armory in Columbus, Ohio, July 20, 2023. During the ceremony, Tami was presented with a bouquet of flowers, which symbolizes the critical impact that supportive military spouses and family can make in the careers of successful service members. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Thomas Moeger, Ohio National Guard Public Affairs)

    Date Taken: 07.20.2023
    Date Posted: 07.27.2023 22:33
    Photo ID: 7938979
    VIRIN: 230720-Z-DJ450-1474
    Resolution: 4200x6518
    Size: 22.65 MB
    Location: COLUMBUS, OH, US 
    Hometown: VERSAILLES, OH, US
    Ohio

    ceremony
    Ohio National Guard
    change of responsibility
    National Guard
    senior enlisted leader
    Scott M. Barga

