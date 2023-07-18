Command Sgt. Maj. Scott M. Barga, new Ohio National Guard command senior enlisted leader, and his wife Tami stand for a photograph following a change of responsibility ceremony at the Maj. Gen. Robert S. Beightler Armory in Columbus, Ohio, July 20, 2023. During the ceremony, Tami was presented with a bouquet of flowers, which symbolizes the critical impact that supportive military spouses and family can make in the careers of successful service members. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Thomas Moeger, Ohio National Guard Public Affairs)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.20.2023 Date Posted: 07.27.2023 22:33 Photo ID: 7938979 VIRIN: 230720-Z-DJ450-1474 Resolution: 4200x6518 Size: 22.65 MB Location: COLUMBUS, OH, US Hometown: VERSAILLES, OH, US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Ohio National Guard conducts senior enlisted leader change of responsibility ceremony [Image 13 of 13], by SSG Thomas Moeger, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.