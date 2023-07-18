Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Secretary of the Navy (SECNAV) Carlos Del Toro Announces Future Expeditionary Sea Base Ship ESB 8 [Image 11 of 12]

    Secretary of the Navy (SECNAV) Carlos Del Toro Announces Future Expeditionary Sea Base Ship ESB 8

    QUANITICO, VA, UNITED STATES

    07.27.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Theodore Lee 

    Office of the Secretary of the Navy

    Quantico, VA (JULY 27, 2023) Secretary of the Navy (SECNAV) Carlos Del Toro announced future expeditionary sea base ship ESB 8, named in honor of Medal of Honor recipient and Korean War veteran Hector A. Cafferata Jr., during a ceremony at the National Museum of the Marine Corps on Korean War Armistice Day. The future USNS Hector A. Cafferata Jr. is the first ship to bear his name. SECNAV Del Toro made the announcement (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Theodore Lee)

    MEDAL OF HONOR
    SECNAV
    CAFFERATA
    KOREAN WAR ARMISTICE DAY
    CARLOS DEL TORO
    ESB8

