Secretary of the Navy (SECNAV) Carlos Del Toro Announces Future Expeditionary Sea Base Ship ESB 8

Quantico, VA (JULY 27, 2023) Secretary of the Navy (SECNAV) Carlos Del Toro announced future expeditionary sea base ship ESB 8, named in honor of Medal of Honor recipient and Korean War veteran Hector A. Cafferata Jr., during a ceremony at the National Museum of the Marine Corps on Korean War Armistice Day. The future USNS Hector A. Cafferata Jr. is the first ship to bear his name. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Theodore Lee)

