Secretary of the Navy (SECNAV) Carlos Del Toro Announces Future Expeditionary Sea Base Ship ESB 8

Quantico, VA (JULY 27, 2023) Dr. Jason Kurtz, Principal of Hector A. Cafferata, Jr. Elementary School in Cape Coral, Fla., discusses the Medal of Honor and Purple Heart awarded to the school’s namesake with Cafferata’s granddaughter, Jessica, and great grandson, Remy Lim. Secretary of the Navy (SECNAV) Carlos Del Toro announced that the future expeditionary sea base ship ESB 8 will be named in honor of Hector A. Cafferata Jr. The future USNS Hector A. Cafferata Jr. is the first ship to bear his name. SECNAV Del Toro made the announcement during a ceremony at the National Museum of the Marine Corps on the 70th anniversary of the signing of the Korean War Armistice Agreement. The future USNS Hector A. Cafferata Jr. is the first ship to bear his name. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Theodore Lee)

