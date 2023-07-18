Royal Air Force flies with the 82nd Reconnaissance Squadron

U.S. Air Force Capt. Leroy S. Keller III, right, 343rd Reconnaissance Squadron pilot instructor, walks Royal Air Force Flight Lieutenant Jan Van Vreden, No. 51 Squadron pilot, through pre-flight checks on an RC-135 Rivet Joint assigned to the 82nd Reconnaissance Squadron at Kadena Air Base, Japan, June 6, 2023. Keller was the pilot instructor mentoring Van during his various flights aboard the RC-135. (U.S Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Luis E. Rios Calderon)

Date Taken: 06.06.2023 Date Posted: 07.27.2023 Location: KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JP