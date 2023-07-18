Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Royal Air Force flies with the 82nd Reconnaissance Squadron [Image 3 of 3]

    Royal Air Force flies with the 82nd Reconnaissance Squadron

    KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    06.06.2023

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Luis E. Rios Calderon 

    18th Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Capt. Leroy S. Keller III, right, 343rd Reconnaissance Squadron pilot instructor, walks Royal Air Force Flight Lieutenant Jan Van Vreden, No. 51 Squadron pilot, through pre-flight checks on an RC-135 Rivet Joint assigned to the 82nd Reconnaissance Squadron at Kadena Air Base, Japan, June 6, 2023. Keller was the pilot instructor mentoring Van during his various flights aboard the RC-135. (U.S Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Luis E. Rios Calderon)

