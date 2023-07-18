Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Royal Air Force flies with the 82nd Reconnaissance Squadron [Image 2 of 3]

    Royal Air Force flies with the 82nd Reconnaissance Squadron

    KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    06.20.2023

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Luis E. Rios Calderon 

    18th Wing Public Affairs

    Royal Air Force Flight Lieutenant Jan Van Vreden, No. 51 Squadron pilot, poses for a photo aboard an RC-135 Rivet Joint assigned to the U.S Air Force 82nd Reconnaissance Squadron at Kadena Air Base, Japan, June 21, 2023. Van is the first RAF pilot to be integrated with the 82nd RS for their co-manning integration program. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Luis E. Rios Calderon)

    Date Taken: 06.20.2023
    Date Posted: 07.27.2023 20:42
    Photo ID: 7938736
    VIRIN: 230621-F-VM929-1013
    Resolution: 8256x5504
    Size: 24.03 MB
    Location: KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JP 
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 3

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Royal Air Force flies with the 82nd Reconnaissance Squadron [Image 3 of 3], by A1C Luis E. Rios Calderon, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Kadena Air Base
    18th Wing
    Royal Air Force
    82nd Reconnaissance Squadron

