Royal Air Force Flight Lieutenant Jan Van Vreden, No. 51 Squadron pilot, poses for a photo aboard an RC-135 Rivet Joint assigned to the U.S Air Force 82nd Reconnaissance Squadron at Kadena Air Base, Japan, June 21, 2023. Van is the first RAF pilot to be integrated with the 82nd RS for their co-manning integration program. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Luis E. Rios Calderon)
|Date Taken:
|06.20.2023
|Date Posted:
|07.27.2023 20:42
|Photo ID:
|7938736
|VIRIN:
|230621-F-VM929-1013
|Resolution:
|8256x5504
|Size:
|24.03 MB
|Location:
|KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JP
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|3
This work, Royal Air Force flies with the 82nd Reconnaissance Squadron [Image 3 of 3], by A1C Luis E. Rios Calderon, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Royal Air Force flies with the 82nd Reconnaissance Squadron
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT